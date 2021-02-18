Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intuit in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger expects that the software maker will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $391.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intuit’s Q3 2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.67.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $415.81 on Thursday. Intuit has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $423.74. The company has a market capitalization of $109.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $379.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,839,000 after acquiring an additional 43,510 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in Intuit by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,494,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,634,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

