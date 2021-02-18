Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.62

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.62 and last traded at $38.98, with a volume of 695419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.08.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITCI. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $140,268.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 16,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $505,808.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,142. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

Featured Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.