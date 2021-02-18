International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Trimmed by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.5% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,838,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,817,000 after acquiring an additional 394,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in International Business Machines by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,834,000 after acquiring an additional 658,340 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,017,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,864,000 after acquiring an additional 224,610 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in International Business Machines by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,298,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,268,000 after acquiring an additional 148,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $120.50. The company had a trading volume of 93,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,740,676. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.46. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.71.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

