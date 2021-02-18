Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Position Trimmed by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,625,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 122,662 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Insulet were worth $415,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 936,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $221,647,000 after buying an additional 35,403 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Insulet by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 482,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,222,000 after acquiring an additional 130,839 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Insulet by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 343,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,289,000 after acquiring an additional 54,580 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 335,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,647,000 after acquiring an additional 63,212 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

PODD stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $276.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,846. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 629.13 and a beta of 0.76. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $298.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

PODD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.11.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.