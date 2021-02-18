Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Short Interest Update

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 221,900 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the January 14th total of 177,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ IIIN remained flat at $$29.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 37,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,339. Insteel Industries has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $29.88. The firm has a market cap of $568.41 million, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.24.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 7.79%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Insteel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

In related news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $37,895.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Insteel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 304.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

