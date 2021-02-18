Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. RDA Financial Network raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 202,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after purchasing an additional 38,676 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $536,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 67,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.45.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,907. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $1,872,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,890,468.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 264,171 shares of company stock valued at $22,820,527 in the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EW opened at $85.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $92.08. The company has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of 68.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

