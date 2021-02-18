Insider Selling: USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) President Sells 824 Shares of Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) President Jim Brown sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $69,380.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,943. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jim Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Jim Brown sold 5,415 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $500,237.70.

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $91.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.30. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.01 and a twelve month high of $101.50.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.71 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

