Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO Sells 7,618 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO George Hu sold 7,618 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.78, for a total value of $3,296,918.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

George Hu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, George Hu sold 2,174 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.98, for a total value of $932,602.52.

On Tuesday, February 9th, George Hu sold 5,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $2,045,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, George Hu sold 9,082 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.09, for a total value of $2,988,795.38.

On Monday, January 4th, George Hu sold 5,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.53, for a total value of $1,677,650.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, George Hu sold 18,487 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total value of $5,908,075.46.

NYSE:TWLO traded up $20.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $432.63. The company had a trading volume of 201,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,531. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $441.19. The firm has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a PE ratio of -152.33 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $379.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. On average, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 33.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

