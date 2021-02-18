Insider Selling: Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) COO Sells 285 Shares of Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) COO Clinton Szubinski sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.35, for a total value of $24,894.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Clinton Szubinski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of Meritage Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $38,209.60.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $83.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $117.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at about $487,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at about $2,136,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 6.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,756,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

