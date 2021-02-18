Insider Selling: Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Major Shareholder Sells 17,503 Shares of Stock

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 17,503 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $548,368.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Lands’ End stock opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.90. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $33.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.57 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.18. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $359.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

LE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LE. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lands’ End during the fourth quarter worth $36,700,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Lands’ End in the 4th quarter valued at $2,052,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Lands’ End by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 47,523 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lands’ End by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 45,390 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Lands’ End by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 965,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 30,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

