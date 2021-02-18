Insider Selling: KB Home (NYSE:KBH) CAO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $2,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of KBH opened at $41.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. KB Home has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $45.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 212,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,331,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 22,442.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 120,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 120,065 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,350,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in KB Home by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,566,000 after buying an additional 78,212 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KBH shares. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.