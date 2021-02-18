Insider Selling: KB Home (NYSE:KBH) CAO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $2,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of KBH opened at $41.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. KB Home has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $45.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90.
KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 212,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,331,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 22,442.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 120,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 120,065 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,350,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in KB Home by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,566,000 after buying an additional 78,212 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KBH shares. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.
KB Home Company Profile
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
