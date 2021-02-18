Insider Selling: First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Major Shareholder Sells 8,378 Shares of Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 8,378 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $369,050.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jeremy Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 12th, Jeremy Scott sold 800 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $34,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Jeremy Scott sold 1,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $43,010.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, Jeremy Scott sold 60,100 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $2,464,100.00.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Jeremy Scott sold 283,944 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $11,295,292.32.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.00. 2,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,361. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.97. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 53.42%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIBK. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Interstate BancSystem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 102.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 6.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

