Insider Selling: Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Director Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CE traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.42. 797,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,763. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.58 and its 200 day moving average is $119.83. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.70 and a fifty-two week high of $140.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,006,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $430,517,000 after purchasing an additional 185,459 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 55.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,532,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,492 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,691,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,743,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,262,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,956,000 after acquiring an additional 27,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 858,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,216,000 after acquiring an additional 149,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Celanese from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.05.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

