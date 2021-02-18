Insider Selling: Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) CEO Sells 304,469 Shares of Stock

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $9,986,583.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,123 shares in the company, valued at $37,068,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE:AVYA opened at $30.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06.
Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.57 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVYA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avaya to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avaya presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.27.
About Avaya
Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.
