Insider Selling: Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) CEO Sells 304,469 Shares of Stock

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $9,986,583.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,123 shares in the company, valued at $37,068,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA opened at $30.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.57 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the third quarter valued at about $2,709,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 51.1% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 2.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,911,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,061,000 after purchasing an additional 51,758 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 187.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 62,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 40,973 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 28,311.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,392,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,270 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVYA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avaya to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avaya presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.27.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

