Insider Buying: Candy Club Holdings Limited (ASX:CLB) Insider Buys 3,513,228 Shares of Stock

Candy Club Holdings Limited (ASX:CLB) insider James Baillieu acquired 3,513,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$646,433.95 ($461,738.54).

James Baillieu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Candy Club alerts:

On Tuesday, February 9th, James Baillieu 385,200 shares of Candy Club stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is A$0.08.

Candy Club Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online and business to business candy distribution business in the United States. Candy Club Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Candy Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candy Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.