INO COIN Market Capitalization Reaches $1.45 Billion (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last seven days, INO COIN has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. INO COIN has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and $624,176.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INO COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.07 or 0.00015500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00063189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.53 or 0.00865524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006818 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00031216 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00045109 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,646.78 or 0.05084772 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00051063 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00017248 BTC.

About INO COIN

INO COIN (CRYPTO:INO) is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

Buying and Selling INO COIN

INO COIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

