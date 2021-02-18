Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $218.92

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $218.92 and last traded at $217.77, with a volume of 1401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $214.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IIPR shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.39 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.26. The company has a quick ratio of 458.27, a current ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,806,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,162,000 after acquiring an additional 245,786 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,214,000 after acquiring an additional 113,927 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,165.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 433,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after acquiring an additional 399,236 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 252,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,277,000 after acquiring an additional 45,750 shares during the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

