Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $218.92

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $218.92 and last traded at $217.77, with a volume of 1401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $214.40.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on IIPR shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.63.
The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.39 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.26. The company has a quick ratio of 458.27, a current ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
About Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR)
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.