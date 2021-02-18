Ingenia Communities Group Declares Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:INA)

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is A$3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.05.

In related news, insider Robert Morrison acquired 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.59 ($3.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,980.00 ($72,128.57). Also, insider Simon Owen 248,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st.

Ingenia Communities (Ingenia) is a leading Australian property group that owns, operates and develops a growing portfolio of lifestyle and holiday communities across key urban and coastal markets. We are committed to creating communities where our residents and visitors can truly belong. Ingenia is an S&P/ASX 200 entity with a market capitalisation of over $1.2 billion and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the stock market trading code Â’INA'.

