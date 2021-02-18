Information Analysis Incorporated (OTCMKTS:IAIC) Director Sandor Rosenberg Sells 550,000 Shares

Information Analysis Incorporated (OTCMKTS:IAIC) Director Sandor Rosenberg sold 550,000 shares of Information Analysis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $313,500.00.

Shares of IAIC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.34. The company had a trading volume of 56,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,905. Information Analysis Incorporated has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Information Analysis had a negative return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter.

Information Analysis Incorporated engages in developing and maintaining information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and performing professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. The company develops and provides Web-based and mobile device solutions, including electronic forms conversions for various agencies of the federal government, data analytics, and legacy software migration and modernization.

