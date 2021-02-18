Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 20.82%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.53. 6,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,632. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $24.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

