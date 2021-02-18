IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 1,600 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 89.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,397 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 73.5% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX opened at $259.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $305.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.53. The firm has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.