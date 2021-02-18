IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 1,773.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $672,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,929. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock opened at $56.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.69. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 121.21%.

A number of research firms have commented on NEM. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $86.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.24.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

