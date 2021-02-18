Independent Research Reiterates €4.20 Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

Independent Research set a €4.20 ($4.94) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CBK. UBS Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.90 ($8.12) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €5.38 ($6.33).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of CBK stock opened at €5.24 ($6.17) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of €4.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion and a PE ratio of -26.70. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a 1 year high of €6.83 ($8.04).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.