Independent Research Analysts Give United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) a €45.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UTDI. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.70 ($33.76) target price on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €38.75 ($45.58).

UTDI stock opened at €38.25 ($45.00) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is €36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.65. United Internet AG has a 1 year low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 1 year high of €43.88 ($51.62).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

