Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Sets New 12-Month High at $82.75

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $82.75 and last traded at $82.52, with a volume of 4818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.35.

INDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Compass Point raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.63 and a 200-day moving average of $66.82.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $58,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at $893,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDB. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

