Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Sets New 12-Month High at $82.75

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $82.75 and last traded at $82.52, with a volume of 4818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.35.
INDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Compass Point raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.63 and a 200-day moving average of $66.82.
In other news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $58,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at $893,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDB. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Independent Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:INDB)
Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.
