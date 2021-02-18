Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$31.00 at Eight Capital

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target increased by Eight Capital to C$31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Eight Capital currently has a na rating on the stock.

IMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$27.18.

Shares of IMO opened at C$26.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$19.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of C$10.27 and a twelve month high of C$32.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$25.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.94.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 1.9900001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.78%.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

