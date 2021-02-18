IMI (LON:IMI) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,341.00

IMI plc (LON:IMI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,341 ($17.52) and last traded at GBX 1,329 ($17.36), with a volume of 38399 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,317 ($17.21).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of IMI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of IMI to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,108.57 ($14.48).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,266.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,138.57. The company has a market cap of £3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

