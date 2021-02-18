IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) is Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s 8th Largest Position

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. IHS Markit comprises 1.4% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $8,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INFO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 20.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,053,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,398 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in IHS Markit by 351.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,267,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,514,000 after purchasing an additional 986,870 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the third quarter worth about $66,590,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 21.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,854,000 after buying an additional 686,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 819,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,348,000 after purchasing an additional 515,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFO opened at $93.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $101.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.33.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. IHS Markit’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INFO shares. Truist lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Argus cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

