IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Receives $34.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.38.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from $38.00 to $39.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities raised shares of IGM Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered IGM Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IGIFF opened at $27.62 on Monday. IGM Financial has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $30.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $1.7245 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

