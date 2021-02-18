Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Hits New 12-Month High at $101.52

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $101.52 and last traded at $100.65, with a volume of 407 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.65.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.88 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin sold 83,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $4,647,237.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Btr 2020 Gst Trust F/B/O Elisa bought 7,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $408,036.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,375,000 after acquiring an additional 105,675 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,803,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,676,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 180.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 83,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 53,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,942,000. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

