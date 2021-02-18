Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Trading Up 12.2%

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY)’s stock price traded up 12.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.92 and last traded at $7.92. 915 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.81.

About Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY)

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

