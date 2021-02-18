Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Short Interest Update

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 847,900 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the January 14th total of 695,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:HYMC opened at $6.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58. Hycroft Mining has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $16.17.

In other Hycroft Mining news, CFO Stanton K. Rideout acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 8,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $63,736.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,525 shares of company stock valued at $893,140 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,492 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 8,895.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hycroft Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Hycroft Mining in a report on Friday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hycroft Mining in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. It holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

