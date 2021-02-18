Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%.

Shares of H traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.48. 48,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,322. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $94.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.71 and a beta of 1.53.

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $2,338,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,904,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 3,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $228,636.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Longbow Research cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.53.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

