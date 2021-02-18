Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Shares Gap Up to $3.67

Hurricane Energy plc (LON:HUR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.67 ($0.05), but opened at GBX 3.80 ($0.05). Hurricane Energy shares last traded at GBX 3.65 ($0.05), with a volume of 8,831,575 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £72.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30.

Hurricane Energy Company Profile (LON:HUR)

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

