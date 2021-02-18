Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.61.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Huntsman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $28.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average of $24.56.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Huntsman news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $399,118.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $780,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 275,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Huntsman by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 163,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 112,619 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth $1,400,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.