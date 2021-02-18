Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Humana has raised its dividend by 32.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $377.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.49. The company has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Humana has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

HUM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Argus upped their target price on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.95.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

