Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Short Interest Update

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 989,100 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the January 14th total of 776,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $90,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,832.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hudson Technologies stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,171 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.19% of Hudson Technologies worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDSN stock remained flat at $$1.76 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 7,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.81. Hudson Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $76.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

