Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. Hudson Pacific Properties updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.45-0.47 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HPP traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,437. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $38.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.50, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $137,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,166,754.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPP. TheStreet upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.65.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.