Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. Hudson Pacific Properties updated its Q1 2021
After-Hours guidance to 0.45-0.47 EPS.
Shares of NYSE HPP traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,437. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $38.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.50, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.
In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $137,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,166,754.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Hudson Pacific Properties
Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.
