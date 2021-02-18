HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) Earns “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 510 ($6.66) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 405.33 ($5.30).

HSBA opened at GBX 432.25 ($5.65) on Tuesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 575 ($7.51). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 398.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 358.23. The company has a market capitalization of £88.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.30.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

