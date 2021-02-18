HP (NYSE:HPQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.67

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.67 and last traded at $27.32, with a volume of 34285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.49.

HPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $336,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,087. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $570,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 433,851 shares of company stock worth $10,231,559. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HP by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in HP by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 36,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in HP by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 40,705 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 1.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in HP by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

