HP (HPQ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

HP (NYSE:HPQ) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect HP to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HPQ opened at $26.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $27.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average is $21.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $336,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,147 shares in the company, valued at $906,087. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $570,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 433,851 shares of company stock valued at $10,231,559 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Bank of America increased their target price on HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

