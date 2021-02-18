Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 436.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 23.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $28.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.99.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

