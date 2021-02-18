Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Shares Gap Down to $3.04

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.04, but opened at $2.74. Hoth Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 102,780 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hoth Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.24% of Hoth Therapeutics worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for dermatological disorders. The company focuses on therapies for patients suffering from indications, including eczema, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It intends to use the BioLexa Platform to develop two topical cream products that treat eczema and reduces post-procedure infections for patients undergoing aesthetic dermatology procedures.

