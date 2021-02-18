HOQU (HQX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.90 Million

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One HOQU token can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded up 25.1% against the US dollar. HOQU has a market capitalization of $373,961.87 and approximately $2.90 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00061721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $448.94 or 0.00857432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006753 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00046372 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00026916 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.56 or 0.05029840 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00045128 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00015790 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HQX is a token. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

