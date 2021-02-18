Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Hits New 52-Week High at $85.00

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $85.00 and last traded at $83.43, with a volume of 1837596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.98.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Argus upped their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Hologic by 5,025.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

