Holders Technology (LON:HDT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.68

Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.68 ($0.53) and traded as high as GBX 45 ($0.59). Holders Technology shares last traded at GBX 43.50 ($0.57), with a volume of 1,000 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 40.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50.

About Holders Technology (LON:HDT)

Holders Technology plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes special laminates and materials, equipment, and supplies for printed circuit board (PCB) industry in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through PCB and LED segments. The company also distributes LED-related components, and lighting products and lighting solutions for the lighting industry.

