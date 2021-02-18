HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) Trading Down 1%

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) shares dropped 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €76.90 ($90.47) and last traded at €77.25 ($90.88). Approximately 100,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €78.05 ($91.82).

Separately, Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is €80.73 and its 200 day moving average is €75.33.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

