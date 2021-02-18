HLS Therapeutics Inc. (HLS.TO)’s (HLS) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (HLS.TO) (TSE:HLS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$27.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 47.54% from the company’s previous close.

HLS stock traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$18.30. The company had a trading volume of 46,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,900. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78. HLS Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of C$13.35 and a 12-month high of C$22.69. The stock has a market cap of C$580.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.22.

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (HLS.TO) Company Profile

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

