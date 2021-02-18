HLS Therapeutics Inc. (HLS.TO)’s (HLS) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (HLS.TO) (TSE:HLS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$27.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 47.54% from the company’s previous close.
HLS stock traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$18.30. The company had a trading volume of 46,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,900. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78. HLS Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of C$13.35 and a 12-month high of C$22.69. The stock has a market cap of C$580.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.22.
HLS Therapeutics Inc. (HLS.TO) Company Profile
Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Inc. (HLS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics Inc. (HLS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.