Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.1% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 39,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $3.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $212.33. 6,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,473. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.55. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $219.93.

