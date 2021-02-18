Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Shares of HLT stock traded up $2.64 on Thursday, reaching $114.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,176. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.91. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $116.73. The company has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.95.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $467,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

